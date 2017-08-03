Australia police release man in 'terror plot' probe

SYDNEY: One of four men held in Australia over an alleged plot to blow up a plane has been released without charge, police said yesterday, with his lawyer calling it "a tough few days".

The 50-year-old, named by his lawyer as Abdul Merhi, was arrested after five homes were raided on Saturday, which sparked a tightening of security at major domestic and international airports.

Authorities have said a plane was the target and an improvised explosive device was involved, without giving further details.

Local media have alleged the men planned to use poisonous gas or a crude bomb disguised as a meat mincer.

"One of those men - who is 50 years old - was released from police custody last night without being charged with a criminal offence," police said in a statement.

"This investigation remains ongoing and further information will be provided at an appropriate time."

Mr Merhi's lawyer Moustafa Kheir said he would review how police acted towards his client.

"My client Abdul Merhi has been released without charge," he wrote on Twitter.

"Tough few days, but he's relieved the truth is out. I will review police action."

The three other men remain in custody and have yet to be charged, after a magistrate late on Sunday gave police an additional seven days to detain them.

Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was helping Australian police with their investigation, amid a report from Sydney's Daily Telegraph that one of the airline's flights to Abu Dhabi was the target.

Local reports have also said the men might have links to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Islamic State (ISIS), with Justice Minister Michael Keenan only saying "it's clear that this has been inspired by radical Islamic ideology".