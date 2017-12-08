Australia says yes to single-sex marriage

Advocates gather outside Parliament House in Canberra ahead of the parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage.

SYDNEY: Australia's House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage, passing a historic Bill yesterday that drew broad cross-party support.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government had introduced the Bill after a postal ballot indicated widespread support for same-sex marriage across the country.

When the results of the vote in favour of the Bill were announced, the House and public galleries were full of cheers, shouts, applause, hugs, kisses and general jubilation, reported the BBC.

Less then four MPs voted no on the Bill, which is set to become law in days after it goes to the Governor-General, reported ABC News.

"What a day! What a day for love, for equality, for respect! Australia has done it," said Mr Turnbull just before the parliamentary vote.

"The Parliament has got on with it and we have voted today for an equality, for love, it is time for more marriages, more commitment, more love, more respect, and we respect every Australian who voted, those who voted yes, and those who voted no, this belongs to us all, this is Australia!"

"Let's do it, let's finalise the deal right now!" he said, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten also spoke ahead of the vote, saying: "Australia, we are going to make marriage equality a reality in minutes. The Australia of tomorrow begins with what we do today. At long last, LGBTIQ Australians will be equal under the law.

"And when this law is passed, we should declare that we are no longer a nation of people who voted no. Or people who voted yes.

"We are simply Australians one and all.

"And I say to LGBTIQ Australians in particular, you have given us a gift.

"Equality isn't in our legal birthright of every Australian and this equality is long overdue," added Mr Shorten.