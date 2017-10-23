Australia to tighten airport security

SYDNEY Australia will introduce random searches of workers entering and inside its airports as it increases security after a recent foiled terrorism plot, officials said.

"These measures strengthen existing controls to ensure airport workers are authorised, properly identified and appropriately trained before entering secure airside areas," Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said in a statement yesterday.

"They may also be subject to security screening in the course of their duties."

Airport security was tightened in July after police foiled "Islamic-inspired" plans for a bomb attack on an Emirates flight from Sydney.

Police said they arrested four men in city-wide raids on July 28 after one of them days earlier had allegedly tried to bring an improvised explosive device on to a flight. The device was not allowed aboard as it exceeded the baggage weight limit.