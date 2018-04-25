Australian boy, 12, runs away to Bali using family credit card

SYDNEY: Australian police are investigating how a 12-year-old boy managed to fly alone to the Indonesian island of Bali and spend four days at a resort using his parents' credit card.

The boy ran away from his Sydney home after a row with his mother, flying first to the city of Perth on budget airline Jetstar and then on to Bali, according to Channel Nine.

"He doesn't like the word 'no', and that is what I got, a kid in Indonesia," his mother, Emma, told Channel Nine in a programme that aired on Monday.She also called for tighter control on air travel by young people.

The family had previously visited Bali on holiday, and Emma said her son had already tried to book flights there on his own but had been knocked back by airlines because he did not have a letter from her.

She said: "When the first attempt to Indonesia took place, we were told (by Australian Federal Police) his passport was going to be flagged."

The boy said he was told by airline staff this time that he did not need permission to board the flights. He spent four days in Bali, where he said he checked into a hotel, hired a scooter and drank beer before a friend alerted his mother to a geotagged video of himself in a pool.

The holiday cost his parents A$8,000 (S$8,060), according to Channel Nine.

The federal police said they were first notified that the boy might try to leave the country on March 8, before being told he might be in Bali on March 17.

The boy was found by Indonesian police the following day. His parents then flew to Bali to take him home.

The federal police said an alert to prevent international travel had not been placed on the boy and they did not have the power to cancel or request the cancellation of a passport if there were no suspicions of crimes committed.

They said they will work to ensure this type of incident does not occur again.