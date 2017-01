A devotee carries his child to be blessed by a minister with holy water during the annual feast of Santo Nino (Holy Child Jesus) in Manila yesterday. In the capital town of Kalibo, Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc called on devotees to be "child-like, be lowly, be little, be simple and be humble". Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo urged the faithful to be compassionate and accepting of the "small people" in society.