Handcuffed, wearing bulletproof vests and under heavily armed guard, the two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un were taken around Kula Lumpur's budget terminal yesterday during a court visit to the crime scene. Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, a Vietnamese, are charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam with the chemical nerve agent VX at the airport terminal on Feb 13, reported Reuters.