Bail for three M'sia officials in corruption probe set at $4 million

KOTA KINABALU: Bail has been set at RM13 million (S$4.2 million) in total for the three people accused of one of the biggest corruption scandals involving a Sabah government agency.

Session Court judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad set bail for former Sabah Water Department director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 54, at RM10 million.

His wife, Fauziah Piut, 51, was allowed bail of RM2 million, reported the Malay Mail.

Bail for the third accused, Lim Lam Peng, was set at RM1 million.

Lim, 62, had retired as the department's deputy director and was later appointed the technical and engineering adviser to the state's finance ministry.