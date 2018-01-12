Bangkok tackles street cable mess
The authorities in Bangkok are untangling overhead electrical and telecom cables and moving them underground as part of an urban renewal programme. The aim is to make Bangkok not only safer but easier on the eyes and less prone to blackouts, reported AFP. Frayed cables - often live - dangle at head-height in the streets, making safe navigation of the treacherous pavements even harder.
