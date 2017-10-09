Bangladesh cops look for man who flouted law and married Rohingya refugee

DHAKA Bangladesh police are searching for a man who defied a ban and married a Rohingya refugee.

Mr Shoaib Hossain Jewel, 25, and Ms Rafiza, 18, have been on the run since getting married last month, said police in Mr Jewel's hometown of Singair.

In 2014, Dhaka banned marriages between Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar. This followed claims that the Rohingya were attempting to marry locals to gain citizenship in mainly Muslim Bangladesh.

The Dhaka Tribune said Mr Jewel, a teacher, fell in love with Ms Rafiza after her family fled Myanmar and took refuge at a cleric's house in Singair.

In a police crackdown, the family was forced to move back to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

Mr Jewel ran from camp to camp in search of Ms Rafiza. He finally found her and asker her parents for their daughter's hand in marriage.