Batam radio station cleared of spreading ISIS propaganda

BATAM: A Batam radio station which Singapore accused of spreading Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda has been cleared of the allegation by local authorities and been granted permission to continue operations, according to The Jakarta Post.

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) in Riau Islands conducted a review of the content aired by Radio Hang FM and found no evidence that it was airing radical teachings espoused by the terror group.

"The accusation that was made by Singapore is no longer a problem," said Mr Azwardi Anas, who chairs the Riau Islands unit of the commission.

The commission said Radio Hang FM had changed its method of propagating Islam, adding that it is now more open and no longer promotes radical teachings.

The radio station, it said, had repeatedly denounced terrorism in its programmes.

Radio Hang FM's owner Zein Alatas said his station was committed to fighting radical teachings.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) previously described Radio Hang FM as "a religious station which sometimes features speakers who preach extreme views", and authorities said they were looking at options to block its broadcast.

INTERNAL SECURITY ACT

The Straits Times reported that Radio Hang FM came under the scrutiny of Singapore authorities after two of its avid listeners, Singaporeans Rosli Hamzah and Mohamed Omar Mahadi, were detained under the Internal Security Act in August last year.

The latter, who worked as a waste truck driver, had made plans to travel to Syria with his wife Dian Faezah, then 34.

His wife has also been arrested and has since been placed on a Restriction Order.