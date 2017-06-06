Battle-hardened ISIS fighters might return home

SYDNEY: Top US and Australian officials warned yesterday that battle-hardened and angry foreign fighters may return from the Middle East and take up arms in their own countries.

The warning follows the weekend terror attacks in London, which were claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, and comes amid a growing jihadist threat in the Philippines.

ISIS fighters will "come back with battlefield skills, they'll come back with hardened ideology, they'll come back angry, frustrated, and we need to be very aware of that," Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne said.

She was speaking at an Australia-US ministerial summit also attended by Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop.

Reacting to the London attacks, Mr Mattis said: "We are united... in our resolve, even against an enemy that thinks by hurting us, they can scare us. Well, we don't scare."

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to "annihilate" ISIS to try to prevent foreign fighters from escaping and returning home as they lose ground in Iraq and Syria.

The aim is to encircle and kill as many jihadists as possible in place, rather than letting them exit a city and targeting them as they flee. This reflects an increasing urgent attempt to stop the fighters bringing their military expertise and ideology back to the West.