Beauty and the Beast ban in Malaysia: Disney lodges appeal

Beauty And The Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.PHOTO: WALT DISNEY PICTURES
Mar 17, 2017 06:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR: In a new twist to the ongoing Beauty and the Beast saga in Malaysia, Walt Disney has lodged an appeal with the Home Ministry about passing the film without cuts.

But Malaysian Censorship Board (LPF) chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid said: "Movie companies cannot impose conditions on LPF. We will not budge.

"As far as I know, Disney has already sent a notice of appeal to the Film Appeal Committee under the Home Ministry, so now the decision of whether to release the film without cuts is up to them."

Yesterday, Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri Aziz said Walt Disney was right in refusing to edit Beauty and The Beast, as he criticised the country's censors for cutting a "gay moment" in the movie.

"If you edit, the plot will not be the same any more," Mr Nazri, who is also an MP with the ruling Umno party, said.- THE STAR

