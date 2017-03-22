Beauty And The Beast will be shown uncut in Malaysia, after all
PETALING JAYA: Just like the movie, the controversy over Disney's live-action film Beauty And The Beast has a happy ending in Malaysia.
Despite coming under fire from Malaysian conservatives, an industry insider said the movie has been approved for release in Malaysia with a rating of PG13 from March 30. It will be shown without any cuts.
Beauty And The Beast director Bill Condon had said that the character of LeFou, played by Josh Gad, would have a "nice exclusively gay moment" in the film.
In an AFP report, chairman of the Malaysian Censorship Board (LPF) Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid said the "gay moment" came in a song featuring LeFou, during which he "lifted up his shirt and showed a love bite on his tummy". - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK