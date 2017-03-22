Beauty And The Beast will be shown uncut in Malaysia, after all

PETALING JAYA: Just like the movie, the controversy over Disney's live-action film Beauty And The Beast has a happy ending in Malaysia.

Despite coming under fire from Malaysian conservatives, an industry insider said the movie has been approved for release in Malaysia with a rating of PG13 from March 30. It will be shown without any cuts.

Beauty And The Beast director Bill Condon had said that the character of LeFou, played by Josh Gad, would have a "nice exclusively gay moment" in the film.