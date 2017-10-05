Beauty queen dethroned 'over Rohingya video'

YANGON: A Myanmar beauty queen said she was stripped of her title after posting a video accusing Muslim Rohingya militants of driving communal violence in Rakhine State, a conflict fraught with controversy in the mainly Buddhist country.

In a video posted on her Facebook last week, Miss Grand Myanmar Shwe Eain Si accused the Rohingya militants of leading a "media campaign" to trick the world into thinking "they are the oppressed".

Shots of her speaking to the camera are interspersed with images of people with bloody gashes across their faces, nude babies and screen shots from videos posted by the militant group known as Arsa (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army).