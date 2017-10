The sprawling skeleton of "Beijing New Airport", comprising 1.6 million cubic metres of concrete, 52,000 tonnes of steel and spanning 47 sq km, including runways, was unveiled yesterday. Due to open in 2019, the mega-airport, costing 80 billion yuan (S$16.4 billion), is tipped to become one of the world's largest, serving an initial 45 million passengers a year with an eventual capacity of 100 million.