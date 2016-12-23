Berlin market attack suspect is known extremist

BERLIN: As police hunt for Tunisian Anis Amri, the top suspect in Berlin's Christmas market attack, public anger has grown over a catalogue of failures that allowed him to evade arrest or deportation.

Amri was a rejected asylum seeker and known extremist with a history of crime who had been under police observation for plotting an attack before surveillance was dropped.

"They knew him. They did nothing," ran the scathing headline of Berlin's B.Z. tabloid.

Here are the missed chances that may have prevented Monday's attack:

Police said Monday night they had arrested a suspect within an hour of the attack - a Pakistani man who had apparently been identified by a witness. By the time police let him go late Tuesday for lack of evidence, they had lost 24 hours.

Police said a forensics team found only a wallet containing Amri's papers in the lorry on Tuesday afternoon.It took until Wednesday afternoon for authorities to issue a Europe-wide wanted notice.

Amri had been watched since March by counter-terrorism services who knew he was in contact with Iraqi "hate preacher" Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., who was arrested by German police last month for setting up a recruitment network for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Berlin prosecutors say Amri had been suspected of planning a burglary meant to raise cash to buy automatic weapons, "possibly to carry out an attack".Surveillance had however shown that Amri was working as a small-time drug dealer in Berlin, and the observation ended in September.

Amri had used different identities to travel between German states, an investigator told the Bild newspaper, "but apparently there was never sufficient evidence to arrest him".