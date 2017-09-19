Better Beer Festival in KL cancelled
PETALING JAYA The Better Beer Festival, which has been held five years in a row, has been officially cancelled this year.
Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confirmed it has rejected the organisers' application to hold the event, which would have been Malaysia's largest craft beer festival.
In a statement yesterday, DBKL corporate communications director Khalid Zakaria said that it received the organiser's application to host the event on Aug 28 but decided to reject the application.
The Better Beer Festival was supposed to have taken place on Oct 6 and 7 at Publika Shopping Gallery in Kuala Lumpur, featuring 250 different craft beers from 43 breweries worldwide.
"It is with disappointment that we, the organisers of The Better Beer Festival 2017, would like to announce that the festival, slated to be held on Oct 6 and 7, will not be proceeding as scheduled," said festival organiser MyBeer, a craft beer distributor.- THE STAR