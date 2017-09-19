Better Beer Festival in KL cancelled

The Better Beer Festival would have featured craft beers from 43 breweries worldwide.

PETALING JAYA The Better Beer Festival, which has been held five years in a row, has been officially cancelled this year.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confirmed it has rejected the organisers' application to hold the event, which would have been Malaysia's largest craft beer festival.

In a statement yesterday, DBKL corporate communications director Khalid Zakaria said that it received the organiser's application to host the event on Aug 28 but decided to reject the application.

The Better Beer Festival was supposed to have taken place on Oct 6 and 7 at Publika Shopping Gallery in Kuala Lumpur, featuring 250 different craft beers from 43 breweries worldwide.