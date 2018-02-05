Beware drug-laced coffee from strangers: M’sia

Pre-mixed coffee offered by strangers may be laced with drugs, warned Malaysia's Health Ministry.

Health Minister S. Subramaniam confirmed that coffee consumed by two Nepalese men, who experienced extreme fatigue, contained a psychoactive chemical substance, reported Bernama.

"We had five patients (with similar symptoms) before this. It seems there is a syndicate giving away coffee sachets which contain drugs," Dr Subramaniam said.

George Town police chief Anuar Omar said: "Checks showed that the sachets were opened and resealed as signs of tearing were found at the bottom. There was a green substance inside which is different from the original."