Big-money book deal for fired FBI director Comey

NEW YORK Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired in May by United States President Donald Trump, is writing a book about his experience in public service, including his tumultuous and brief tenure in the Trump administration.

Mr Comey has been meeting with editors and publishers in New York in recent days, and he is being represented by Mr Keith Urbahn and Mr Matt Latimer, partners at the literary agency Javelin, reported The New York Times.

The book is expected to go to auction this week, and all the major publishing houses have expressed keen interest, Mr Latimer said. The book will not be a conventional tell-all memoir, but an exploration of the principles that have guided Mr Comey through some of the most challenging moments of his career.

Among those are his investigation into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server during a contentious election, and his recent entanglement with Mr Trump over the FBI's inquiry into interference in the 2016 election.

"It's a book about leadership and his search for truth, informed by lessons and experiences he's had throughout his career, including his recent experiences in the Trump administration," said Mr Latimer.

"It will speak to a broader desire in our country for more ethical leadership."