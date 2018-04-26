Black Panther fever hits Malaysian election

PETALING JAYA The 14th general election in Malaysia has taken a "Wakanda Forever" turn just ahead of the release of the new Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional's Rembau parliamentary candidate Khairy Jamaluddin mimicked the Black Panther, T'Challa, king of the fictional country of Wakanda, with a poster of himself doing the Wakanda salute on his Instagram feed.

Instead of the "Wakanda Forever" slogan, Mr Khairy opted for "Ghombau solamo lamo eh", which is "Rembau forever" in the Negeri Sembilan dialect.

On the same day, opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Permatang Pauh parliamentary candidate Nurul Izzah Anwar posted on Instagram an illustration of herself as the character Nakia, complete with ring blades.