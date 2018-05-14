BN-themed flight: AirAsia boss says he buckled under pressure

KUALA LUMPUR AirAsia chief executive officer Tony Fernandes yesterday issued an apology, days after he received flak for ferrying former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak on a Barisan Nasional-themed flight.

He had painted a company jet in the blue colour of BN, which also carried its campaign slogan, and also appeared in a video, in which he credited the Government for AirAsia's success.

Yesterday, he explained in a video posted on his Facebook page that he had buckled under the intense pressure from the government.

"AirAsia is in a very regulated industry. And so, it is never very easy running an airline, and one must always support the Government of the day," he explained.

Mr Fernandes said that he had been asked to remove AirAsia X chairman Rafidah Aziz from the board, as she started getting more involved in opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan's campaign.

But he refused, despite growing pressure from Mr Najib.

AirAsia was also facing intense pressure for providing more flights with low fares so Malaysians could return home to vote.

Mr Fernandes said he was summoned by the Malaysian Aviation Commission within 24 hours and told to cancel the 120 extra flights, which would have carried 26,000 people.

He said that he had foolishly thought that his video, which he felt was fairly neutral and factual, "would appease the government and protect the jobs" of AirAsia staff.