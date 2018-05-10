BN's ethnic minority coalition leaders fall

Malaysian voters delivered a serious blow to candidates from the Barisan Nasional non-Malay coalition parties. PHOTO: AFP

Question marks hang over Malaysia's longstanding power-sharing arrangements after unofficial results of the general election showed that leaders of ethnic minority parties in the incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition were bundled out of the federal Parliament.

The rout followed a larger sweep of seats nationwide by opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, who is the president of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), was defeated in the contest for Bentong in Pahang state by Mr Wong Tack from Democratic Action Party (DAP), a member of PH.

He lost to Mr Wong by a margin of 2,032 votes after beating him by 379 votes in the last election.

Datuk Chua Tee Yong, Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister, similarly lost his parliamentary seat in Labis, Johor, to DAP veteran Pang Hok Liong by a margin of some 3,000 votes.

In 2013, Mr Chua had triumphed with a slim 353-vote margin.

Over in Perak, MCA Perak chief Mah Hang Soon lost the Tanjung Malim parliamentary seat to his Parti Keadilan Rakyat challenger Chang Lih Kang in a three-cornered fight.

The seat was previously considered "safe" for MCA, having been won by the party's secretary-general Ong Ka Chuan with a majority of over 4,000 votes in 2008 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Health Minister S Subramaniam, president of BN's Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), was defeated by a 5,476-vote margin in Segamat, Johor, a seat he had held since 2004.Mr Ong, the Second Minister of International Trade and Industry, was not fielded in this election.

As members of BN, ethnic minority parties like MCA, Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) and MIC are usually offered ministerial posts when the coalition comes to power.

Such appointments can take place even if a particular candidate loses an election, as the politician can be appointed as a senator.

MANDATE

MCA has repeatedly stressed the need for Chinese voters to give the party a mandate so that it can adequately represent this ethnic minority in government.

But the party's defeats in the past three elections have raised doubts over the sustainability of this power-sharing arrangement.

Penang Institute political scientist Wong Chin Huat said: "Non-Malay BN parties are being wiped out now. It's inevitable as they have failed to represent the Chinese and Indian interests under Umno's hegemony after 1969."