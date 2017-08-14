Bogus doctor nabbed in Kedah hospital

ALOR SETARA man who posed as a doctor at a hospital in Malaysia and went unnoticed for a whole year will be sent to a mental hospital.

The 22-year-old man, who identified himself as "Dr Ridzuan" as he made his "rounds" in the Alor Setar hospital, was arrested shortly after the hospital lodged a police report last week.

Police are now waiting for a letter from the hospital before sending him for psychiatric evaluation. He is now out on police bail.

Kedah health department director Norhizan Ismail said the man was detained at the waiting area of the specialist clinic at the hospital.

"He was brought to the hospital administration for further action. A stethoscope and two name tags reading Dr Ridzuan and Datuk Dr Ridzuan were found in his possession," he said.

Dr Norhizan added that an investigation revealed that the man loitered only at areas accessible to the public as he did not possess access cards to the wards.