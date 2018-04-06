Bollywood star Salman Khan gets jail for killing endangered animals

JODHPUR, INDIA: An Indian court yesterday jailed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for five years for killing endangered animals on a hunting trip in 1998.

Prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi told reporters outside the court in the Rajasthan city of Jodhpur: "The court has given a five-year jail term and fined Salman Khan 10,000 rupees (S$200)."

The lawyer said an arrest warrant was being prepared for the 52-year-old actor, who would be sent to Jodhpur central jail.

Khan, who pleaded not guilty, can still appeal.

Hundreds of police were deployed outside the courtroom in Jodhpur to keep back fans who massed to support the body-building actor best known for his macho roles.

Four other Bollywood stars - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - were also accused of taking part in the hunting trip but were acquitted for lack of evidence.

"Salman Khan has been convicted under the wildlife protection act and the rest of the stars have been acquitted," prosecutor Mahipal Bishnoi told reporters.