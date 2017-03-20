'Bomoh King' wanted for tarnishing image of Islam

PETALING JAYA Religious authorities and the police are looking for Ibrahim Mat Zin, better known as "Raja Bomoh Sedunia," for allegedly tarnishing the image of Islam.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said in a tweet yesterday that the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the police have been looking for Ibrahim since March 13.

"Jawi and PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) are working hard to track down the bomoh (shaman) since Monday to arrest and charge him for tarnishing the image of Islam," he tweeted.

The controversial shaman recently made headlines when he resurfaced to conduct his signature rituals to ostensibly "protect" Malaysia from North Korea, as diplomatic ties between the two countries soured with the murder of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

Mr Ibrahim first came to fame when he conducted similar rituals after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in 2014.

On March 17, Federal Territories mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri condemned the self-styled "Bomoh king of the world" for allegedly practising animistic rituals that are forbidden in Islam, saying he must be stopped.

Mr Ibrahim was also lambasted by Perlis mufti, Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, while Perak deputy mufti Zamri Hashim announced that the state had issued a fatwa declaring Mr Ibrahim's ritual as forbidden.