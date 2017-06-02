Brexit campaigner Farage 'person of interest' in FBI probe

LONDON: Britain's Nigel Farage, a leading Brexit campaigner, is a "person of interest" in the US investigation into possible collusion between Russia and US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, The Guardian reported, citing unidentified sources.

The British newspaper said yesterday that Mr Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect or target of the US investigation.

But it said the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) had "raised the interest" of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Mr Farage told the Daily Mail: "I don't believe it; I have no connections. I have never been to Russia. I have never had any business dealings with Russia."

When asked about The Guardian report, a UKIP spokesman said it was absurd.

Mr Farage, who has campaigned for decades for Britain to leave the European Union, was a vocal backer of Mr Trump. He met Mr Trump in New York days after the election and attended the inauguration in Washington.