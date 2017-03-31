Britain does not expect $87 billion bill: Brexit minister

LONDON: Brexit minister David Davis said he did not expect Britain to have to pay £50 billion (S$87 billion) to the European Union as part of the Brexit process.

He also said the era of huge sums being paid to Brussels was coming to an end.

British media reports suggested that Britain could have to pay around £50 to £60 billion in order to honour existing budget commitments as it negotiates its departure from the bloc.

'LAW-ABIDING'

"We have not actually had any sort of submission to us from the commission. But our view is very simple, we will meet our obligations, we are a law-abiding country," Mr Davis told broadcaster ITV yesterday.

"We will meet our responsibilities, but we are not expecting anything like that.