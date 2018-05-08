Britain to Trump: Don’t ditch Iran nuclear deal

Britain has appealed to US President Donald Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal as a key deadline approaches, saying that while it is not perfect, there is no better alternative.

The call came in an op-ed piece in The New York Times (NYT) by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, ahead of a meeting with US officials in Washington yesterday.

Mr Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement when it comes up for renewal on Saturday, demanding his country's European allies "fix the terrible flaws" in it.

The deal was struck in 2015 among Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, then led by Mr Barack Obama.

Under the pact, sanctions were eased in return for a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear bomb.

"At this delicate juncture, it would be a mistake to walk away from the nuclear agreement and remove the restraints that it places on Iran," Mr Johnson wrote in the piece.

He argued that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been granted extra powers to monitor Iran's nuclear facilities, "increasing the likelihood that they would spot any attempt to build a weapon".

"Now that these handcuffs are in place, I see no possible advantage in casting them aside. Only Iran would gain from abandoning the restrictions on its nuclear programme," Mr Johnson wrote.