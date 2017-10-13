British ISIS recruiter believed to be killed in drone attack in Syria

LONDON: Sally Jones, a British jihadi who recruited online for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), has been killed in Syria by a US drone along with her 12-year-old son, The Sun newspaper reported yesterday.

A convert to Islam from southern England, Jones was nicknamed the "White Widow" by the British press after her jihadi husband Junaid Hussain, also an ISIS militant, was killed by a drone in 2015.

Quoting a British intelligence source who had been briefed by US counterparts, The Sun reported that Jones and her son had been killed in June close to Syria's border with Iraq, as she was attempting to flee the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa.

US intelligence chiefs were quoted as saying they could not be 100 per cent certain that Jones had been killed as there was no way of recovering any DNA from the ground, but they were "confident" she was dead.

Her son JoJo was presumed to be dead too, although his presence with her was not known at the time of the drone strike and he was not an intended target, according to The Sun.

Other ISIS militants have been reported dead, only to reappear.

Jones, who was once a singer in a punk band, has been the subject of years of fascination by the British press.

She was believed to have left her home in Chatham, in the southern county of Kent, in 2013 to travel to Syria, where she married Hussain. She had met him online.