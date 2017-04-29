British police say terror plot foiled after woman shot

LONDON: British police said yesterday that they had thwarted an active terrorism plot after a woman was shot during an armed raid on a house in north London.

Counter-terrorism officers using CS gas stormed a house in the Willesden area on Thursday evening, shooting a woman in her 20s. She is in a serious but stable condition in the hospital.

Mr Neil Basu, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, told reporters that six people had been arrested in the operation, five at the house and another in Kent.

"The armed entry was necessary due to the nature of the intelligence we were dealing with and involved armed officers firing CS gas into the address," Mr Basu said.

Asked if police had foiled an active plot, he replied: "Yes."

The incident came just over a month after a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, killing four people, before stabbing to death a police officer in the grounds of Parliament. The man responsible, Khalid Masood, was shot dead at the scene.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a man was arrested carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in Westminster and he remains in police custody, Mr Basu said.