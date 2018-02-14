British warship to sail through disputed South China Sea

SYDNEY: A British warship will sail from Australia through the disputed South China Sea next month to assert freedom of navigation rights, a senior official said yesterday in a move likely to irk Beijing.

China claims nearly all of the resource-rich waterway and has been turning reefs and islets into islands and installing military facilities such as runways on them.

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said HMS Sutherland, an anti-submarine frigate, will arrive in Australia later this week.

"She will be sailing through the South China Sea (on the way home) and making it clear our navy has a right to do that," he told The Australian newspaper after a two-day visit to Sydney and Canberra.

He would not say whether the frigate would sail within 12 nautical miles of a disputed territory or artificial island built by China, as United States ships have done.

But he said: "We absolutely support the US approach on this, we very much support what the US has been doing."

Last month, Beijing said it had dispatched a warship to drive away a US missile destroyer that had "violated" its sovereignty by sailing close to a shoal in the sea.