Broken chain and spoilt brake behind reversing HK escalator

An escalator at Langham Place reversed direction, causing shoppers to lose balance and roll down.

HONG KONG A damaged driving chain may have been to blame for an escalator malfunctioning in Hong Kong on Saturday, injuring 18 people.

It appears that a braking device had also malfunctioned in the incident, the South China Morning Post reported, quoting Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department.

Shoppers at Langham Place, a popular mall in Mongkok, lost their balance and fell as the 45m escalator reversed direction.

Video footage shot by witnesses showed the up-riding escalator suddenly reversing and going downwards at a higher speed, causing dozens of passengers to lose balance and roll down to the ground.

A woman who injured her leg in the accident said the escalator was moving twice as fast as usual.

More than 10 people piled up near the base of the escalator, a witness said.

Most escalators have safety devices to ensure they do not go into reverse, a lift and escalator engineer told the newspaper.

Why these auxiliary brakes did not kick in would have to be investigated, he said.

The escalators were still cordoned off yesterday.

A Langham Place spokesman had earlier said the escalator had just passed a biennial safety inspection last Thursday.

It was installed by Otis Elevator Company (HK) Limited.