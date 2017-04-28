Burst pipe causes major disruption in Klang Valley

The burst pipe that caused disruption to 286,000 households and businesses.

PETALING JAYA The water disruption that hit the Klang Valley yesterday morning is expected to affect 286,000 households and businesses, according to Selangor water supply company Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas).

A water pipe that burst at approximately 6am at Jalan Sierramas Barat in Sungai Buloh cut off supply to 280 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Subang and Shah Alam.

Syabas corporate communications head Amin Lin Abdullah said most of these areas still have running water as consumers are getting their supply from service reservoirs in residential areas.

"Depending on the size of the service reservoirs and rate of usage, water supply will probably be depleted by tonight.

"Customers can also request for relief water supply via SMS. Water is expected to be fully restored in stages after repair work is completed," he said.

Mr Amin added that water tankers will be sent to affected areas.