Cambridge Analytica to close after being hit by Facebook data scandal

LONDON Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm, announced on Wednesday that it was closing and would file for insolvency in Britain and the US after failing to recover from the Facebook data scandal.

The decision follows weeks of intense pressure on the company, hired by Mr Donald Trump's presidential campaign, after allegations emerged it may have hijacked up to 87 million Facebook users' data.

It claimed it has been "vilified" by the "numerous unfounded accusations" which torpedoed its business and left the firm with "no realistic alternative" but to go into administration.

"Despite Cambridge Analytica's unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully... the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers," it said in a statement.

"As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business." An affiliate of British firm Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), CA has offices in London, New York, Washington, as well as Brazil and Malaysia.

BANKROLLED

It drew attention after former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon reportedly once sat on its board and was bankrolled to the tune of US$15 million (S$20 million)by US billionaire and Republican donor Robert Mercer.

It first became embroiled in scandal in March when Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie, a 28-year-old former analyst for the firm, revealed it had created psychological profiles of tens of millions of Facebook users via a personality prediction app.

The revelations instantly reverberated around the world, wiping billions from the social media giant's market value and drawing scrutiny from politicians and regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.