Canada: No plans to clamp down at border to keep out migrants
OTTAWA Canada will not tighten its border to deter migrants crossing illegally from the US in the wake of a US immigration crackdown because the numbers are not big enough to cause alarm.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the issue had not risen to a scale that required hindering the flow of goods and people moving across the world's longest undefended border.
Hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have defied winter conditions and walked across the border, seeking asylum. - REUTERS