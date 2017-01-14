Cartoonist Lat hospitalised again

IPOH: Cartoonist Lat was warded at the Pantai Hospital in Ipoh yesterday due to a heart complication.

His wife, Madam Faezah Ahmad Zanzali, said Lat, 65, had been receiving treatment at the hospital since Jan 8 and was discharged on Wednesday, reported New Straits Times.

"However, this morning, he complained of feeling unwell. We have taken him to the hospital," she told the Malaysian English daily.

She said: "Please pray for him. I just got back after spending my whole night at the hospital."

Lat has published more than 20 volumes of cartoons in his illustrious career.

He was in Singapore last month to promote his autobiography Lat: My Life And Cartoons.