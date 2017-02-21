CCTV footage shows alleged airport attack

KUALA LUMPUR Footage from airport cameras purportedly showing the assault on the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emerged yesterday, as a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea escalated over the handling of a probe into the killing of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, released by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV, apparently showed Mr Kim being assaulted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by a woman, who is believed to have wiped a fast-acting poison on his face. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, and police officials were not immediately available for comment.

The grainy CCTV images, which have been posted on several websites, showed Mr Kim, wearing a light-coloured jacket and trousers and with a backpack on one shoulder, heading for an automatic check-in counter in the airport departure hall.

A woman is seen approaching him from behind on the left and another - identified by Fuji as a Vietnamese woman, wearing dark pants and a white shirt - walks rapidly up behind him from his right, before what appears to be a scuffle taking place.

ANOTHER ANGLE

In footage taken from another angle, the woman in the white shirt appears to lunge from behind and throw something over his head, locking her arms around him briefly.

As she quickly walks away, the second woman also moves off rapidly in another direction, although it is unclear what role she had in the assault.

Later footage showed the portly, balding middle-aged man stumbling, wiping his face, and seeking help from people while gesturing to his eyes before being escorted to a clinic.

Just as he enters the clinic his steps appear unsteady, and as he goes inside medical personnel appear to move urgently.