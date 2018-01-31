China affirms Asean's core role in RCEP trade negotiations

BEIJING: China has affirmed Asean's core role in negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - a trade pact that brings together Asean, China and five other countries.

According to a press briefing transcript in Beijing yesterday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that China "firmly supports Asean's core leading role" in the negotiations, and that it is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation to conclude negotiations as soon as possible.

Ms Hua had been asked to respond to comments made last week by Singapore's Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing.

In an interview with Chinese media group Caixin at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Chan said Singapore has high aspirations for the RCEP and wants to work with Beijing to "set high standards to inspire the world's economic system to reach that level of an open trading system where everybody can benefit".

Mr Chan also said the top priority for Asean and China this year is to conclude the RCEP, whose members have so far missed three deadlines for concluding the pact.

Singapore chairs Asean this year and is the coordinator of Asean-China relations until August.

The Asean-led RCEP encompasses almost half the world's population.

Besides Asean and China, the other members are Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Ms Hua yesterday welcomed Mr Chan's comments on the matter.