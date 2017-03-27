China, Egypt and Chile lift Brazil meat ban

Brazil Agriculture Minister, Blairo Maggi (left), leading an investigation to inspect food at the meat processing company JBS Seara food group.

BRASILIA: Brazil won a major victory as it battles to restore credibility amid a tainted meat scandal, with China, Egypt and Chile lifting their bans on its products.

The three countries, which had totally closed their markets to Brazilian meat at the start of last week, said they would open them to all but the 21 Brazilian processing plants under investigation.

Brazil, the world's largest meat exporter, has been reeling since March 17, when police announced the conclusion of the two-year "Operation Weak Flesh" which revealed that some meatpackers paid crooked inspectors to pass off rotten and adulterated meat as safe.

About 20 countries - including the European Union, Japan and Mexico - closed fully or partially their doors to Brazilian meat imports, whose sales brought in over US$13 billion (S$18b) to the Brazilian economy in 2016.

Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it does not import any meat from the 21 Brazilian meat processing establishments.