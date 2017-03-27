World

China, Egypt and Chile lift Brazil meat ban

Brazil Agriculture Minister, Blairo Maggi (left), leading an investigation to inspect food at the meat processing company JBS Seara food group. PHOTO: EPA
Mar 27, 2017 06:00 am

BRASILIA: Brazil won a major victory as it battles to restore credibility amid a tainted meat scandal, with China, Egypt and Chile lifting their bans on its products.

The three countries, which had totally closed their markets to Brazilian meat at the start of last week, said they would open them to all but the 21 Brazilian processing plants under investigation.

Brazil, the world's largest meat exporter, has been reeling since March 17, when police announced the conclusion of the two-year "Operation Weak Flesh" which revealed that some meatpackers paid crooked inspectors to pass off rotten and adulterated meat as safe.

About 20 countries - including the European Union, Japan and Mexico - closed fully or partially their doors to Brazilian meat imports, whose sales brought in over US$13 billion (S$18b) to the Brazilian economy in 2016.

Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it does not import any meat from the 21 Brazilian meat processing establishments.

The AVA has stepped up surveillance of imported meat and meat products from Brazil, and is "monitoring the situation closely", while liaising with Brazilian authorities for more details, the authority added. - AFP

A butcher cuts beef at a butcher&#039;s shop, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 20, 2017. After two years of investigations within the &quot;weak flesh&quot; operation, Brazilian Federal police dismantled last week a vast network of adultered food, envolving major meat producers that bribed health inspectors to certify tainted food as fit for consumption and exportation. Brazilian meat is exported to more than 150 countries, with principal markets as far apart as Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Japan, Russia, the Netherlands and Italy. / AFP PHOTO / Miguel SCHINCARIOL Copyright: AFP Source: AFP Condition For Use: AFP
