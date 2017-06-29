China facing diabetes epidemic

WASHINGTON China is facing the largest diabetes epidemic in the world -11 per cent of its population suffers from it, with nearly 36 per cent prediabetic, according to a US study.

The survey, published on Tuesday, included 170,287 participants and was conducted in 2013.

Among the diabetic population in China, 36.5 per cent were aware of their diagnosis and 32.2 per cent were receiving treatment. Among those being treated, 49.2 per cent had adequate glycaemic control. Tibetan and Muslim Chinese had significantly lower prevalence of diabetes compared to the majority Han population (14.7 per cent for Han, 4.3 per cent for Tibetan, and 10.6 per cent for Muslim).