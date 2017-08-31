China hopes India will 'learn' from Doklam stand-off

BEIJING China said yesterday it hopes India will "learn lessons" following the end of a months-long military stand-off in a strategically important disputed area in the Himalayas.

The two nations resolved the deadlock over the Doklam area claimed by both China and Bhutan - an ally of India - just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a Brics summit in eastern China.

New Delhi announced on Monday that both countries were pulling back their border forces, while Beijing said only that India had withdrawn "all its border personnel and equipment that were illegally on the Chinese territory".

The stand-off began on June 16 and sparked what some analysts said was the worst crisis in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.