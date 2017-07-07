China to impose bike-sharing rules as complaints soar

There are now more than 10 million rentable bicycles in Chinese cities.

SHANGHAI Authorities in Shanghai and Tianjin will impose regulations on the rapidly growing bike-sharing sector following mounting complaints over an accumulation of millions of the rentable two-wheelers on city streets, state media reported.

The two metropolises have drafted rules that will require operators "to adhere to standards on production, operation and maintenance" of bicycles, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The regulations, to take effect on Oct 1, will mandate a service life of three years for bikes and require companies to hire at least one maintenance employee for every 200 bicycles, it said.

It added that there were now more than 10 million such bikes on the streets of Chinese cities, operated by more than 30 companies.