China installs missiles on South China Sea bases: Sources

US intelligence assessments say the missiles have been moved to Fiery Cross Reef (above), Subi Reef and Mischief Reef within the past 30 days.

WASHINGTON: China has installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its outposts in the South China Sea, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of US intelligence reports.

The move, if confirmed, would mark the first Chinese missile deployments in the Spratly Islands, where several Asian countries, including Vietnam and Taiwan, have rival claims.

CNBC quoted sources as saying that according to US intelligence assessments, the missiles were moved to Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef within the past 30 days.

DEFENSIVE

China has made no mention of any missile deployments but says its military facilities in the Spratlys are purely defensive.

Mr Greg Poling, a South China Sea expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank, said deploying missiles on the outposts would be vital.

"These would be the first missiles in the Spratlys, either surface-to-air, or anti-ship," he said.

He said such deployments were expected as China built missile shelters on the reefs last year and already deployed such systems on Woody Island further to the north.

Mr Poling said it would be a major step on China's road to dominating the South China Sea, a key global trade route.

"Before this, if you were one of the other claimants... you knew that China was monitoring your every move. Now you will know that you are operating inside Chinese missile range. That is a pretty strong, if implicit, threat."

Last month, US Admiral Philip Davidson said China's "forward operating bases" in the South China Sea appeared complete, and "the only thing lacking are the deployed forces".

He said China could use the bases to challenge the US regional presence, and "would easily overwhelm the military forces of any other South China Sea-claimants.