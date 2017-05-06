World

China-made jet takes off in maiden flight

China-made jet takes off in maiden flight
The C919 passenger jet taking off from the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai yesterday. PHOTO:REUTERS
May 06, 2017 06:00 am

SHANGHAI: China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight yesterday in a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.

The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's 737 and the Airbus A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth US$2 trillion (S$2.8 trillion) over the next 20 years.

Made by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), the C919's test flight had been delayed at least twice since 2014 due to production issues.

'SIGNIFICANCE'

"The significance is huge - it is the first ever large-frame aircraft made in China," Mr Xiong Yuexi, a professor and plane design expert at Beihang University in Beijing, told Reuters earlier.

"It has a great impact for the Chinese people and the domestic market."

But the jet likely faces a lengthy journey from the first flight to commercial usage.

CCS looks into rising prices of infant milk formula
Singapore

Rising cost of infant milk formula being looked at

There is also the daunting task of selling the jet in a global market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.

"Aviation is a complex market, and you need experience over a long time. Boeing has 100 years, and Airbus has over 40 years," said Sinolink Securities analyst Si Jingzhe.

He added that Comac still lags far behind in terms of supply chain know-how. - REUTERS

ChinaAir TravelAVIATION INDUSTRY