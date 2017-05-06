China-made jet takes off in maiden flight

The C919 passenger jet taking off from the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai yesterday.

SHANGHAI: China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight yesterday in a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.

The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's 737 and the Airbus A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth US$2 trillion (S$2.8 trillion) over the next 20 years.

Made by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), the C919's test flight had been delayed at least twice since 2014 due to production issues.

'SIGNIFICANCE'

"The significance is huge - it is the first ever large-frame aircraft made in China," Mr Xiong Yuexi, a professor and plane design expert at Beihang University in Beijing, told Reuters earlier.

"It has a great impact for the Chinese people and the domestic market."

But the jet likely faces a lengthy journey from the first flight to commercial usage.

There is also the daunting task of selling the jet in a global market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.

"Aviation is a complex market, and you need experience over a long time. Boeing has 100 years, and Airbus has over 40 years," said Sinolink Securities analyst Si Jingzhe.