China names  two new top graft-busters

BEIJING: China has named new top officials to lead anti-corruption agencies at the country's banking and insurance regulators as it makes final preparations for the Party Congress later this month.

Mr Lin Guoyao, a former municipal official in the coastal province of Fujian, has been appointed chief of the Party Disciplinary Commission at the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, according to an official online statement released late on Tuesday.

Mr Lin, 51, worked in the southern province for 31 years, rising to the post of vice-mayor in Xiamen city, before being appointed party secretary of Longyan city.

Mr Li Xinran, 45, has been named chief of the Party Disciplinary Commission at the China Banking Regulatory Commission. He worked for 22 years at the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's top anti-corruption watchdog.