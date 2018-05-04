China to play positive role in N. Korea resolution

(From left) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shaking hands with North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on May 2 in Pyongyang.

BEIJING: China will support North Korea's efforts to rebuild its economy and is willing to continue playing a positive role to seek a political resolution for the Korean peninsula, its top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi said.

In a statement on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry cited Mr Wang as offering North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho his congratulations for the successful meeting between the leaders of the North and South.

China fully supported North Korea's commitment to denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula as well as its decision to concentrate its efforts on economic development, Mr Wang said during his trip to Pyongyang.

"We hope the dialogue between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the United States will be conducted successfully and that substantial progress will be made," he said, referring to an upcoming meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

SECURITY CONCERNS

China fully supports a resolution of North Korea's "reasonable and legitimate security concerns" and gives its full support for the improvement of inter-Korean relations, Mr Wang said.

"China is willing to strengthen communication with North Korea and continue to play a positive role in seeking a political solution to the Korean peninsula issue," he said.

In a statement yesterday, China said Mr Wang met Mr Kim.

China had largely sat on the sidelines while the two Koreas improved ties, until Mr Kim made a secretive trip to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in late March.

It was Mr Kim's first overseas trip since he took power in 2011 and came amid signs of a diplomatic thaw.

Mr Ri said the talks between Mr Xi and Mr Kim had paved the way for the two countries to develop "friendly relations from a new starting point", Xinhua reported.

Mr Wang said in Pyongyang that the traditional China-North Korean friendship is "the shared and precious treasure of the two countries, adding that to develop and pass on this friendship to future generations is a strategic choice of both countries, reported Xinhua.

Mr Wang is the first Chinese foreign minister to visit the North since 2007, highlighting the rough patch in relations between the allies.

China has supported a series of United Nations sanctions against the North over its nuclear and missile programmes.