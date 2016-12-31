China pledges to open up economy as investment falls

SHANGHAI: Beijing has pledged to open up more economic sectors to foreign investment, an official statement said, as foreign chambers of commerce complain of a worsening business environment in the country.

China will "unwaveringly insist on the opening-up policy" and "create fair competition environment by treating foreign and domestic funds as the same", the State Council, China's Cabinet, said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting hosted by Premier Li Keqiang.

Foreign direct investment in China is estimated to reach 785 billion yuan (S$163 billion) this year, lower than that of last year.

The EU Chamber of Commerce in China complained of an "unequal investment landscape" in the country and called for it to drop wide-scale prohibitions on foreign investment.

China will allow foreign firms to operate fully-owned subsidiaries, rather than joint ventures, in sectors including rail transportation equipment and motorcycles, the statement said.

It will also let them enter fields such as auditing and architectural design for the first time.

Foreign companies will be given the same treatment as Chinese firms in terms of capital required to set up shops, products purchased by the government and preferential policies for high-tech enterprises, it added.

RESPONSIVE

Beijing has repeatedly pledged to make its economy more responsive to market forces. But China ranked 84th globally - behind Saudi Arabia and Ukraine - in the World Bank's ease of doing business index for the year, and second to last in an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report on restrictiveness towards foreign investment.