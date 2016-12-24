China reports first deaths from bird flu this winter

BEIJING: Two people in Anhui province have died of bird flu infection - the first fatalities among this winter's avian flu cases in China.

Neighbouring South Korea and Japan are trying to curb their own outbreaks.

Anhui has reported five cases of H7N9 avian flu since Dec 8, including the two deaths, the province's health authority said in a Wednesday statement. It did not say whether the other three people have recovered or not.

The Anhui cases bring the total number of people infected with the H7N9 virus in China this month to at least seven.

Health authorities in Shanghai said on Wednesday that an infected man was being treated there after travelling from the neighbouring province of Jiangsu.

ORIGIN

The local government in Jiangsu is looking into the origin of the infection, the provincial health authority said on Thursday.

In Xiamen, a city in Fujian province, also in the east, authorities ordered a halt to poultry sales from Thursday in the Siming district after a 44-year-old man was diagnosed with the virus, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The patient is being treated in hospital and is stable, Xinhua said.

Hong Kong this week reported its first human bird flu infection for this season.

The cases come as South Korea and Japan ordered the killing of tens of millions of birds in the past month, fuelling fears of a regional spread.

Bird flu is most likely to strike in winter and spring.

In recent years, farmers have increased cleaning, animal detention techniques and built roofs to cover hen pens to prevent infection from wild birds, among other steps, in an effort to stop the disease.

The last major bird flu outbreak in China three years ago killed 36 people.