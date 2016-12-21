China returns US underwater probe
WASHINGTON: China has returned a US underwater probe it seized in the South China Sea, the Pentagon confirmed. The Chinese navy handed over the drone near the location where it had been seized, the Pentagon said.
"This incident was inconsistent with both international law and standards of professionalism for conduct between navies at sea," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement late on Monday.
"The US has addressed those facts with the Chinese through the appropriate diplomatic and military channels, and have called on Chinese authorities to comply with their obligations under international law and to refrain from further efforts to impede lawful US activities." - AFP