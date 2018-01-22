China state media: US government shutdown exposes chronic flaws

BEIJING The US government shutdown exposed "chronic flaws" in the political system, China's official news agency said in a commentary yesterday.

Funding for federal agencies ran out at midnight on Friday in Washington after lawmakers failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill.

"What's so ironic is that it came on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's presidency on Saturday, a slap in the face for the leadership in Washington," China's Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary by writer Liu Chang.

The commentary said that the Trump administration had "backtracked" on policies supported by his predecessor, Mr Barack Obama, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and US participation in the Paris climate agreement.

"If there was any legacy that has survived the transfer of power, it was the spirit of non-cooperation across party lines," the Xinhua commentary said.

While Xinhua commentaries are not official statements, they offer a reflection of Beijing's thinking.

"The Western democratic system is hailed by the developed world as near perfect and the most superior political system to run a country," it said.